Hostages freed from mosque in Central African Republic
About 1,000 people held hostage since the weekend by armed militias in a mosque amid violent clashes in southeastern Central African Republic have been freed, U.N. officials said on Monday. "I can confirm that the mosque is now empty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Naman
|4
|Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Elise
|1
|Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|fenerist
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Sheikh Voodoo
|1
|Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14)
|Nov '14
|europhobe fluffs ...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC