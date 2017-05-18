Firepower escalates in Central African Republic conflict, UN says

Members of the of the Anti-Balaka armed militia hold their weapons in the town of Bocaranga, Central African Republic, on April 28. The predominantly Christian group has recently started using heavier weapons and more sophisticated military tactics, according to the UN. The latest upsurge in deadly violence in the Central African Republic saw the first use of heavy weapons and more sophisticated military tactics by a predominantly Christian armed group, a senior UN official said Thursday.

