Ebola in DR Congo's isolated far north a logistical challenge

An Ebola outbreak in a remote region in DR Congo's far north poses a logistical challenge for doctors and aid workers although the sheer remoteness could help limit its spread This is the first Ebola outbreak on the continent since a crisis that began at the end of 2013 in west Africa that killed 11,300 people. The last instance of Ebola in Congo in 2014 -- in a remote northwestern region -- was contained in less than three months and killed 49 people, according to official figures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.