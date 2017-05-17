Ebola in DR Congo's isolated far nort...

Ebola in DR Congo's isolated far north a logistical challenge

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Monitor

An Ebola outbreak in a remote region in DR Congo's far north poses a logistical challenge for doctors and aid workers although the sheer remoteness could help limit its spread This is the first Ebola outbreak on the continent since a crisis that began at the end of 2013 in west Africa that killed 11,300 people. The last instance of Ebola in Congo in 2014 -- in a remote northwestern region -- was contained in less than three months and killed 49 people, according to official figures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Naman 4
News Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15) Dec '15 Elise 1
News Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15) Nov '15 fenerist 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sheikh Voodoo 1
News Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14) Nov '14 europhobe fluffs ... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC