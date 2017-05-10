East Africa: Tanzania On High Alert A...

East Africa: Tanzania On High Alert After Ebola Outbreak Declared in DR Congo

Dar es Salaam - The government has called on the people to remain vigilant as reports of ne Ebola outbreak emerged on Friday in the Democratic Republic of Congo . The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Mr Nsachris Mwamwaja told The Citizen yesterday that the governmetn has already taken action, including enforcing screening at the ports of entry to ensure that no infected persons are allowed into the country.

Chicago, IL

