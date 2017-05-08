Dozens of civilians killed in CAR violence: HRW
Armed groups in the Central African Republic have killed at least 45 civilians in apparent reprisal strikes over the past three months, a human-rights watchdog says in a new report. The violence pitted armed groups against one another in the central province of Ouaka, which is on the border of the mainly Muslim north and the mainly Christian south of the country.
