.com | UN: Armed rebels in Central African Republic city agree to leave

Bangui - Hundreds of armed rebels have agreed to withdraw from Central African Republic's city of Bangassou which they attacked over the weekend, killing a peacekeeper at a nearby U.N. base and displacing hundreds, the United Nations said on Monday. By midday on Monday, the UN mission in Central African Republic said "assailants have agreed to leave the city."

