Christian militias renew attack on UN base in Central African Republic

Militia fighters from Central African Republic's Christian minority attacked a UN base for the second consecutive night, a UN official said on Sunday, after a week of violence that has killed six peacekeepers at the southeastern border. Access to the town center of Bangassou to recover the wounded and the dead has been impeded by fighting although 24 injured people had been treated at a nearby hospital, medical charity Mdecins Sans Frontires said.

