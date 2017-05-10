Central African Republic: UN honours fallen - blue helmets'

Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix takes part in a ceremony honouring five peacekeepers killed in an attack on their convoy on 8 May 2017 in southeast Central African Republic . Photo: MINUSCA 12 May 2017 – The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic held a memorial ceremony today in honour of five peacekeepers who lost their lives after their convoy was attacked in the south-eastern part of the country earlier this week.

