Central African Republic: UN honours fallen 'blue helmets'

Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix takes part in a ceremony honouring five peacekeepers killed in an attack on their convoy on 8 May 2017 in southeast Central African Republic . Photo: MINUSCA 12 May 2017 – The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic held a memorial ceremony today in honour of five peacekeepers who lost their lives after their convoy was attacked in the south-eastern part of the country earlier this week.

