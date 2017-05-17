Central African Republic: Red Cross -...

Central African Republic: Red Cross - 115 Bodies Found in Bangassou

Red Cross on Wednesday said its workers had found 115 bodies in the Central African Republic's border town of Bangassou after several days of militia attacks, raising by more than four times a previously reported death toll. Antoine Mbao Bogo, the president of the aid group's local branch, told the Reuters news agency that those killed had "died in various ways", including from knives, clubs and bullet wounds.




