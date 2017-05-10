Central African Republic: Judges Decl...

Central African Republic: Judges Decline to Suspend Reparations Process in Bemba Case

A defense appeal to suspend reparations proceedings in the case of Jean-Pierre Bemba, the Congolese opposition leader who is serving an 18-year prison sentence, has been rejected by International Criminal Court judges. The judges disagreed with the defense lawyers' claim that it was premature to continue with the reparations process when the Appeals Chamber was considering Bemba's appeal for acquittal.

Chicago, IL

