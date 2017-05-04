Central African Republic: Aid Agencie...

Central African Republic: Aid Agencies Halt Work After Attacks On Staff

Four international aid agencies have temporarily suspended their operations in northern Central African Republic due to attacks on aid workers by armed groups, the United Nations said. In the country's Ouham region, aid workers have been attacked on 16 occasions since March, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Friday.

