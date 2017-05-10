British foreign aid boss to be named UN humanitarian chief11 min ago

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has decided to appoint Mark Lowcock, the head of Britain's international development department, to be the world body's new humanitarian aid chief, diplomats and UN officials said today. The 54-year-old career civil servant will replace Stephen O'Brien, who held the post for two years, serving in what is widely viewed as one of the UN's most demanding jobs.

