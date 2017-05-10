British foreign aid boss to be named ...

British foreign aid boss to be named UN humanitarian chief11 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: India.com

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has decided to appoint Mark Lowcock, the head of Britain's international development department, to be the world body's new humanitarian aid chief, diplomats and UN officials said today. The 54-year-old career civil servant will replace Stephen O'Brien, who held the post for two years, serving in what is widely viewed as one of the UN's most demanding jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Naman 4
News Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15) Dec '15 Elise 1
News Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15) Nov '15 fenerist 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sheikh Voodoo 1
News Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14) Nov '14 europhobe fluffs ... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,002,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC