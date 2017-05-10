Asylum seekers get relief materials i...

Asylum seekers get relief materials in Kano

Vanguard

THE Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, NCFRMI, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, has presented relief items to 510 asylum seekers in Kano. Hajiya Umar-Farouk said the relief materials, worth millions of naira, were for asylum seekers from Central African Republic, CAR.

Chicago, IL

