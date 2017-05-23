Army hands over LRA area to CAR govt forces
The Ugandan troops in the Central African Republic have formally handed over the security in the country's east to its army at a function held in Obo, some 1,200km east of the capital Bangui. The Ugandan flag was lowered and that of the CAR hoisted in the presence of American troops, United Nations peacekeepers and senior CAR security and defence officials.
