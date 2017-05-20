Africa: Great Lakes Legislators Warn ...

Africa: Great Lakes Legislators Warn of Violence in Central African Republic

Legislators from the Great Lakes region have warned that the Central African Republic could plunge back into chaos following last month's withdrawal of the UPDF and the American special forces troops. The MPs, under the auspices of the Forum for Parliaments of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region travelled to CAR from May 2 and 4 to assess the security situation there.

Chicago, IL

