US Begins Delivery of Nonlethal Aid to CAR Army

Troops from the Central African Republic stand guard at a building used for joint meetings where U.S. special forces have paired up with local troops and Ugandan soldiers to seek out Lord's Resistance Army forces, in Obo, C.A.R., April 2012. At a ceremony this month, the U.S. ambassador to the Central African Republic turned over the keys to four cargo trucks to the national army.

