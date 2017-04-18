UPDF withdraws from Central African R...

UPDF withdraws from Central African Republic

Uganda has started withdrawing its military troops involved in the US-backed operations against Lords Resistance Army rebels from Central African Republic today. A total of 31 UPDF soldiers landed at Gulu Airfield in Gulu District on Tuesday and Wednesday in the on-going military withdraws.

