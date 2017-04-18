UPDF begins Central African Republic withdrawal

UPDF operations have contributed significantly to the restoration of peace and tranquillity in big areas of the Central Africa Republic Uganda People's Defence Forces has begun withdrawing from the Central Africa Republic where it has since 2012 been part of the African Union Regional Task Force. The first batch of troops was been received today in Gulu by the Chief of Staff Land Forces, Brig Katsigazi Tumusiime, and 4th Division commander, Brig Emmanuel Kanyesigye according to a UPDF statement.

