UPDF begins Central African Republic ...

UPDF begins Central African Republic withdrawal

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: New Vision

UPDF operations have contributed significantly to the restoration of peace and tranquillity in big areas of the Central Africa Republic Uganda People's Defence Forces has begun withdrawing from the Central Africa Republic where it has since 2012 been part of the African Union Regional Task Force. The first batch of troops was been received today in Gulu by the Chief of Staff Land Forces, Brig Katsigazi Tumusiime, and 4th Division commander, Brig Emmanuel Kanyesigye according to a UPDF statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Naman 4
News Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15) Dec '15 Elise 1
News Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15) Nov '15 fenerist 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sheikh Voodoo 1
News Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14) Nov '14 europhobe fluffs ... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,446,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC