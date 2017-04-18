UN council accredits religious rights...

UN council accredits religious rights group stalled by panel

Read more: Daily Herald

One of the U.N.'S main bodies voted Wednesday to grant accreditation to a British-based group that promotes religious freedom, overriding a U.N. committee that had deferred action on the matter for years. Britain had argued that the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations, which decides what groups can participate in U.N. activities, is biased against human rights groups.

Chicago, IL

