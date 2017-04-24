Uganda: U.S. Hunt for Kony Over, Just...

Uganda: U.S. Hunt for Kony Over, Justice for Victims Remains

Six years after the US sent troops to Central Africa to help hunt down notorious warlord Joseph Kony, the US Africa command announced this week that its mission was over. Critics warn the Lord Resistance Amry still poses a risk and that the withdrawal could create a security vaccum in the region.

