U.S. Commission for Religious Freedom Reports - Worsening' International Conditions

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom released their annual religious freedom report Wednesday, concluding that "the state of affairs for international religious freedom is worsening in both the depth and breadth of violations." The report recommended that the State Department designate 16 countries as "Tier 1" countries of particular concern based on the high level of religious persecution: Central African Republic, China, Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar, Nigeria, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.