Treasury Sanctions Two Central African Republic Militia Commanders
Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control designated Abdoulaye Hissene and Maxime Mokom pursuant to Executive Order 13667 for engaging in actions that threaten the peace, security, or stability of the Central African Republic . As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of these individuals within U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.
