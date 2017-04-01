Japan donates US$6.2 M to support Min...

Japan donates US$6.2 M to support Mindanao children's education

4 hrs ago

The Japanese government donated US$6.2 million to the UN children's agency UNICEF to support peace-building and education efforts for conflict-affected children of Mindanao, including children disengaged from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front's armed forces. The program is broadly aligned with the country's peace process under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro led by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process .

Chicago, IL

