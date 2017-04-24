Hope as C. Africa holds disarmanent t...

Hope as C. Africa holds disarmanent talks

Saturday Apr 22 Read more: New Vision

For the first time since the disarmament process began, the government -- facing a resurgence of violence since last September -- sat down with representatives of 14 armed groups in Bangui on Thursday and Friday. PIC: President Faustin-Archange Touadera has repeatedly stressed the importance of the DDR since he took power last year in a country scarred by conflict since the 2013 overthrow of former president Francois Bozize by a Muslim-dominated rebellion The Central African Republic held unprecedented talks with armed groups this week seeking to speed up disarmament in a country struggling to turn the page on years of bloodshed, officials said Saturday.

