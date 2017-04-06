Editorial: Cuts at U.N.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has been given a painful, thankless task: implementing the budget proposal by the Trump administration to cut the U.N. portion of the overall proposed cut to U.S. foreign affairs, diplomacy and aid, by 28 percent. So far, Haley has been doing a decent job in New York, in spite of the confused picture of overall U.S. foreign policy direction emerging from the White House, the National Security Council, the Department of State and the Pentagon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.