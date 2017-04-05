.com | European Union trains 'credible army' in CAR

.com | European Union trains 'credibl...

With EU help, the Central African Republic is seeking to turn the page on years of bloodshed by retraining its army and by month's end a first battalion is to present arms. The European Union last year unveiled the launch of a two-year military training mission for CAR troops in the capital Bangui, along the lines of similar assistance in conflict-hit Somalia and Mali.

