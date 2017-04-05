.com | European Union trains 'credible army' in CAR
With EU help, the Central African Republic is seeking to turn the page on years of bloodshed by retraining its army and by month's end a first battalion is to present arms. The European Union last year unveiled the launch of a two-year military training mission for CAR troops in the capital Bangui, along the lines of similar assistance in conflict-hit Somalia and Mali.
