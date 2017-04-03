Central African Republic: Security Council pledges support for...

A woman holds a child in Bambari, a town in Ouaka prefecture in Central African Republic where armed group violence has caused significant population displacement. Photo: OCHA/Gemma Cortes 4 April 2017 – The United Nations Security Council today expressed its support for the efforts of President Faustin Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic to restore State authority as well as for the African Union-led mediation initiative to find a political solution to the situation in the crisis-torn country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.