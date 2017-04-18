Central African Republic militia leaders hit with US sanctions
ABIDJAN: The United States imposed financial sanctions on Wednesday against two militia leaders accused of collaborating on violence intended to destabilise the Central African Republic, which is struggling to end years of division and bloodshed. The assets of Abdoulaye Hissene and Maxime Mokom were both frozen, although it was not clear whether either holds any property within U.S. jurisdiction.
