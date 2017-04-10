Central African Republic: Civilians Targeted in Sharply Escalating Conflict

As conflict spreads and intensifies in the Central African Republic , civilians are being attacked at levels not seen in years, especially in the east-central area of the country, the international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/MA©decins Sans FrontiA res warned today. "Our teams have witnessed summary executions and have found mutilated bodies left exposed to terrorize populations," said RenA© Colgo, MSF deputy head of mission, who has been leading MSF's work in the Bakouma and Nzako areas of Mbomou prefecture.

