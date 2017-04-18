Armed Groups in CAR Occupy Schools, B...

Armed Groups in CAR Occupy Schools, Block Education

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Voice of America

In the Central African Republic, armed groups have occupied, looted and damaged schools, preventing thousands of children from getting their education, according to a report released by Human Rights Watch. The country has been in crisis since late 2012, with militias controlling much of the countryside.

