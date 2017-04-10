Africa: Can South Africa Risk Going Back Into CAR?

On an official visit to South Africa last week, Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadra promised his counterpart Jacob Zuma that his country would build a monument to honour 15 South African soldiers at the place on the outskirts of the capital Bangui where they were killed by Seleka rebels four years ago. Touadra expressed his condolences to Zuma for the deaths of the soldiers and thanked him for the support South Africa had given CAR during its crisis in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.