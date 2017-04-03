United Nations Peacekeepers Accused of Rape by Local Women & Children
A United Nations official is headed to the Central African Republic after reports that over 100 women, girls and boys were raped and abused - many by U.N. peacekeepers. Jane Holl Lute , a senior U.N. official tasked with leading efforts to curb peacekeeper abuse, was en route to the country Wednesday, U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said.
