United Nations Peacekeepers Accused of Rape by Local Women & Children

Friday Mar 31

A United Nations official is headed to the Central African Republic after reports that over 100 women, girls and boys were raped and abused - many by U.N. peacekeepers. Jane Holl Lute , a senior U.N. official tasked with leading efforts to curb peacekeeper abuse, was en route to the country Wednesday, U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said.

Chicago, IL

