UN in Central African Republic condemns threats by armed group against civilians, peacekeepers

In a press release issued on Saturday, the UN Integrated Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in CAR, known by its French acronym MINUSCA, warned leaders of the Popular Front for the Rebirth of the Central African Republic that they will be held individually responsible if such acts are carried out. “Any attack targeting the civilian population, UN and humanitarian personnel is a war crime that can be prosecuted in accordance with Central African law and international law,” MINUSCA underscored.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.