Turkey ranks 71st in UN Human Development Index
Turkey has scored 71 out of 188 countries on the Human Development Index for 2016, according to the United Nations Development Programme's latest Human Development Report. The report said that Turkey's HDI value rose one place compared to 2015, putting it 71st with a score of 0.767, up from the previous year's score of 0.761.
