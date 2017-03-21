Norway tops global happiness ranking for 2017
Norway has been ranked as the world's happiest country, jumping from fourth place in 2016 and replacing Denmark to grab the top spot, according to a United Nations agency report. The World Happiness Report 2017 was released on Monday at an event celebrating International Day of Happiness by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, an international group of social scientists convened by the United Nations.
