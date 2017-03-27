Museveni, Sudan VP discuss refugee cr...

Museveni, Sudan VP discuss refugee crisis

Saturday Mar 25

In March this year, Museveni presided over the safe handover of 125 Sudanese prisoners of war to the Khartoum government President Omar al-Bashir of Sudan has hailed President Yoweri Museveni's peace efforts in Sudan following the safe release and handover of 125 prisoners of war by SPLM-North to the Khartoum government. In a special message delivered to Museveni by the Sudanese Vice President Hassabo Mohammed Abdel Rahman at a meeting in Nairobi's Villa Rosa Kempisky Hotel, Bashir said the gesture was a positive step towards achieving peace in the region.

Chicago, IL

