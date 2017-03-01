Merck continues to empower Kenyan women through - Merck More than a...

Merck continues to empower Kenyan wom...

Merck inaugurates 'OLYMPIC School' where they equipped the library with a computer lab as part of their program 'STEM for Women and Girls' in Africa. Merck , a leading science and technology company, today announces their commitment to empower Kenyan women through their 'Merck More than a Mother' and the start of 'Merck STEM for Women and Girls' programs.

