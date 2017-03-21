French prosecutors want Central Afric...

French prosecutors want Central Africa child abuse case dismissed - source

PARIS: French prosecutors have asked for an investigation into alleged child sex abuse by French soldiers in the Central African Republic to be dropped, a judicial source has said. France intervened in its former colony in 2013 to stem violence between Christian militias and largely Muslim Seleka rebels who had seized power.

