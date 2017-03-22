Forced childhood marriage seen in 4 o...

Forced childhood marriage seen in 4 out of 10 Dominican girls, study finds

A new study on childhood marriage conducted by Plan International shows an alarming reality in the Dominican Republic, where four out of 10 women got married before they turned 18. According to a survey cited in the study, 12.5 percent of Dominican women between 20 and 49 married before they turned 15. In the Caribbean country, females younger than 15 may not marry, but a judge may waive that requirement. As for males, the law allows them to marry at age 16 and older.

