CR to raise humanitarian aid spending in 2017
Czech diplomacy spent more than 100 million crowns on humanitarian aid last year, and it plans to increase the budget of humanitarian projects to 130 million crowns this year, the Foreign Ministry told CTK yesterday. In 2016, most of the money went to the victims of wars in Iraq, Syria and African countries.
