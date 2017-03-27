Civilian protection, aid access at ri...

Civilian protection, aid access at risk as violence flares in Central African Republic - " UN

A woman holds a child in Bambari, a town in Ouaka prefecture in Central African Republic where armed group violence has caused significant population displacement. Photo: OCHA/Gemma Cortes 30 March 2017 – With a new outbreak of violence erupting in the Central African Republic , a senior United Nations humanitarian official today urged warring parties to protect vulnerable civilian populations as a matter of priority and ensure free movements of relief aid workers.

