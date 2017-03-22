Central Africa's CEMAC bloc sees 2017 growth rising to 1.6 pct
Central Africa's six-nation CEMAC economic bloc will see growth of 1.6 percent this year, up from 0.2 percent last year, due to rising oil prices and improved management of public finances, the regional central bank said on Wednesday. The resource-rich zone, which comprises Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, Congo Republic and Central African Republic, has been hit by a prolonged oil slump.
