Central Africa's CEMAC bloc sees 2017...

Central Africa's CEMAC bloc sees 2017 growth rising to 1.6 pct

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Central Africa's six-nation CEMAC economic bloc will see growth of 1.6 percent this year, up from 0.2 percent last year, due to rising oil prices and improved management of public finances, the regional central bank said on Wednesday. The resource-rich zone, which comprises Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, Congo Republic and Central African Republic, has been hit by a prolonged oil slump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Naman 4
News Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15) Dec '15 Elise 1
News Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15) Nov '15 fenerist 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sheikh Voodoo 1
News Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14) Nov '14 europhobe fluffs ... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,485 • Total comments across all topics: 279,750,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC