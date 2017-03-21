Central African Republic: French Pros...

Central African Republic: French Prosecutors Want CAR Child-Rape Case Dropped

Prosecutors in Paris have called for the case to be dropped against French soldiers facing allegations they raped children in the Central African Republic while on a peacekeeping mission. What happens next is up to investigating judges in France, but as no one has been charged a trial appears unlikely.

