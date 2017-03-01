Central African Republic clashes could trigger humanitarian 'catastrophe' - agencies

Clashes between militias near the Central African Republic town of Bambari could soon escalate into full-blown conflict, forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes and triggering a humanitarian 'catastrophe', aid agencies said on Friday. Central African Republic has been plagued by conflict since March 2013, when mainly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power, triggering reprisals by Christian "anti-balaka" militias.

