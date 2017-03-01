Canadian military addresses issue of child soldiers in published directive
The Canadian Forces document was published as the Trudeau government considers a peace mission to Mali in Africa where there is widespread use of child soldiers, such as these seen in the Central African Republic in 2013. The Canadian Forces document was published as the Trudeau government considers a peace mission to Mali in Africa where there is widespread use of child soldiers, such as these seen in the Central African Republic in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Naman
|4
|Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Elise
|1
|Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|fenerist
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Sheikh Voodoo
|1
|Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14)
|Nov '14
|europhobe fluffs ...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC