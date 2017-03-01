Canadian military addresses issue of ...

Canadian military addresses issue of child soldiers in published directive

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Globe and Mail

The Canadian Forces document was published as the Trudeau government considers a peace mission to Mali in Africa where there is widespread use of child soldiers, such as these seen in the Central African Republic in 2013. The Canadian Forces document was published as the Trudeau government considers a peace mission to Mali in Africa where there is widespread use of child soldiers, such as these seen in the Central African Republic in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Naman 4
News Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15) Dec '15 Elise 1
News Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15) Nov '15 fenerist 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sheikh Voodoo 1
News Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14) Nov '14 europhobe fluffs ... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,289,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC