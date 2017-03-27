At Least 50 Killed in CAR Since Tuesday in Attacks on Several Villages
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector At least 50 people were killed and dozens others were injured this week in the Central African Republic in attacks on three villages in the central Bambari region, Sputnik reported. Gunmen have carried out several attacks on Agoudou Manga, Yasseneme and Ngouyanza in Bambari starting Tuesday, Le Figaro said on Friday, citing local residents.
