Another Kony rebel surrenders

Thursday Mar 30

Gulu Archbishop John Baptist Odama welcomes Mr Michael Omona, a former LRA signaller, upon arrival at Gulu Airfield on Monday. PHOTO BY JULUIS OCUNGI Archbishop Odama applauded the UPDF and the American government for their efforts in bringing home ex-LRA fighters and urged those still in captivity to take the opportunity and surrender.

