Aide to warlord Kony surrenders as US pulls from mission
A key aide to warlord Joseph Kony has surrendered to Ugandan forces, the military said Thursday, shortly after the U.S. indicated it was pulling out of the international manhunt for one of Africa's most notorious fugitives. Michael Omona's surrender to Ugandan forces in Central African Republic "shows the degraded capacity" of the Lord's Resistance Army rebel group, said Maj.
Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
