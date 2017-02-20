UN says fighting in South Sudan force...

UN says fighting in South Sudan forces 1.5 mln to leave country

Read more: Xinhuanet

Intense fighting in South Sudan has displaced 1.5 million people who have been forced to leave the country and seek safety since conflict erupted in December 2013, the UN refugee agency said on Friday. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said in a statement that an additional 2.1 million people are displaced inside the world's youngest nation with no solution in sight.

Chicago, IL

