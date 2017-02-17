UN, international organizations conde...

UN, international organizations condemn attacks on civilians in parts of Central African Republic

A woman holds a child in Bambari, a town in Ouaka prefecture in Central African Republic where armed group violence has caused significant population displacement. Photo: OCHA/Gemma Cortes 19 February 2017 – Voicing deep concern over the security situation in the Central African Republic , in particular in the Ouaka and Hautte-Kotto prefectures, the United Nations together with the Economic Community of Central African States , the African Union , the Organization of La Francophonie and the European Union have commended the acts of violence that have exasperated an already alarming humanitarian situation.

Chicago, IL

